Uganda: WHO Calls for More Blood Donations to Save Mothers and Children On World Blood Donor Day

The World Health Organization (WHO) has marked World Blood Donor Day 2025 with a renewed global appeal for increased voluntary blood donations, citing the urgent need to save the lives of mothers and children, especially in developing countries.

In a message posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, WHO highlighted that severe bleeding remains one of the leading causes of maternal mortality worldwide.

The crisis is particularly acute in low-resource settings where safe and timely access to blood is often unavailable.

The organization also warned that millions of infants and young children are at risk of death or long-term illness due to severe anemia, frequently linked to malnutrition and malaria--conditions that are both preventable and treatable.

"#GiveBlood can save both mothers & children," WHO said in its social media campaign, using the hashtag to rally global support for voluntary donation drives.

Blood transfusions are crucial in emergency obstetric care, trauma management, and treatment of childhood diseases, WHO noted.

Yet many countries face chronic blood shortages due to low donation rates, inadequate infrastructure, and weak health systems.

World Blood Donor Day, commemorated annually on June 14, aims to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid donors for their life-saving contributions.

This year's theme places a special focus on maternal and child health, urging equitable access to transfusion services.

Health experts have called on governments, civil society, and individuals to support policies that promote regular, voluntary blood donation.

They also emphasized the importance of investing in health systems to ensure every mother and child in need has timely access to safe blood.

"Voluntary blood donation is one of the simplest yet most impactful ways to save lives," said a WHO regional spokesperson.

"It is a collective responsibility that starts with individuals and is strengthened by supportive health policies and systems."