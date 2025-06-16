Africa: Namibia Closes 81.1% of Gender Gap to Become Africa's Most Gender Equal Economy

The southern African country of about three million people is not only the continent's top performer, but also the only African nation to break into the top 10 worldwide, a milestone fuelled by its unprecedented leadership configuration.

Namibia is Africa's most gender-equal economy, closing 81.1% of its gender gap and ranking eighth globally in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025.

For the first time in Africa, both the president and vice president of the country are women. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a seasoned diplomat and former vice president, assumed the Presidency earlier this year. She is joined by vice president Lucia Witbooi, marking a historic moment for gender representation in African governance.

Namibia's gender equality score rose by 0.006 points compared to 2024, underscoring continued momentum in closing its gender gap. The country's performance stands out in a region that has made steady progress: sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) ranks sixth globally, with an average gender gap closure of 68%.

Globally, the gender gap has narrowed to 68.8%, the strongest annual improvement since the Covid-19 pandemic. But full parity remains distant: 123 years away at the current pace, according to the 19th edition of the report, which covers 148 economies.

"Namibia offers important lessons for advancing gender equality through strong political will and institutional reform," says Zoé Titus, a Namibian free expression and media freedom advocate, to ForbesAfrica.

"A key success, in my opinion, has been the visible inclusion of women in leadership, especially in parliament and Cabinet. This is no accident. It reflects sustained advocacy, gender-sensitive legislation and a constitutional commitment to equality."

Namibia's approach to gender parity has been systematic. The use of legislative quotas and affirmative action has normalised women's leadership, influencing not just policies but public perception. Women now occupy 40.2% of ministerial positions and 37.7% of parliamentary seats across SSA, the report notes.

Still, Titus cautions against equating high rankings with lived equality. "Despite its high ranking, Namibia continues to face deep inequality, poverty, youth unemployment and a widening digital divide. Equal representation doesn't always mean equal experience."

The report highlights that while women now make up 41.2% of the global workforce, they hold only 28.8% of senior leadership roles. Economic participation and political empowerment are improving, but slowly: At the current rates, it will take 135 years to reach economic parity and 162 years to achieve full political empowerment.

The report finds only a slight correlation between a country's income level and its gender gap. While high-income economies have closed 74.3% of their gap, several lower-income countries, including Namibia, have outperformed many wealthier nations, proving that political commitment can trump economic size when it comes to advancing gender equality.

"I think the key takeaway when considering this index and its methodology," says Titus, "is that genuine equality is about more than numbers. It requires tackling structural barriers that still limit women's access to economic opportunity, education and digital inclusion, especially in rural and marginalised communities."

As technological and geopolitical shifts threaten to reverse recent gains, the World Economic Forum (WEF) warns that gender-sensitive policy must remain a priority. Trade contractions and digital disruption could disproportionately harm women, particularly in developing economies where export-driven industries have offered pathways to better jobs. - Forbes