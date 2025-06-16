Somalia: Mahad Salaad Returns - Somalia's Spy Chief Reclaims Post Amid High-Stakes Security Challenges

The corridors of power in Mogadishu are shifting once again, as Mahad Maxamed Salaad is officially set to resume his role as Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) -- Somalia's most powerful and politically sensitive security institution.

Today, a formal handover ceremony will take place in the capital, where Mahad Salaad will take over from outgoing director Abdullahi Mohamed Ali (Sanbaloolshe), marking a return to a position he once held during a tumultuous chapter in Somalia's fight against insurgency, corruption, and foreign interference.

Mahad Salaad, a prominent political figure and seasoned intelligence boss, is not new to this post. He was first appointed in August 2022, serving for nearly two years before being removed in mid-2024. His reappointment now speaks volumes about the current administration's trust in his methods, experience, and loyalties.

Sanbaloolshe, on the other hand, bows out after a brief return to NISA, having previously served in the role back in 2017. His latest stint was seen more as a stabilizing, transitional period.

This leadership switch is not a routine rotation -- it's a strategic chess move at a time when Somalia's security landscape is in flux, with Al-Shabaab insurgency adapting, international partners growing impatient, and regional power dynamics tightening.

The timing is not lost on observers. Somalia is at a critical crossroads, facing:

Resurgent threats from Al-Shabaab, particularly in central regions

Ongoing security reforms in the lead-up to full national army control after ATMIS withdrawal

Mounting pressure from the international community for institutional accountability

Tense political undercurrents ahead of potential electoral cycles and regional realignments

This reshuffle sends a signal: the government wants firm, tested leadership at the helm of NISA -- and fast.

Love him or loathe him, Mahad Salaad is not a novice. He is known for:

Political loyalty to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Strong civilian intelligence networks and operational discipline

A track record of bureaucratic clean-up efforts inside NISA

Bold decisions, including shakeups in leadership and command

But he also faces criticism from some corners -- particularly from opposition groups who argue that NISA under his watch has sometimes blurred the line between national security and political enforcement.

Mahad Salaad's in-tray will be overflowing from day one:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reorganizing NISA's internal command structure

Revamping counter-terror operations, especially in southern and central regions

Restoring public confidence in intelligence after recent allegations of human rights abuses

Strengthening external partnerships with allies in the Horn of Africa, Gulf, and West

Perhaps most crucially, he must balance secrecy with transparency, and intelligence with integrity -- a rare cocktail in Somali politics.

The handover event, expected to be held at a heavily guarded government facility, will be attended by:

Top federal government officials

Military commanders

Representatives from allied intelligence services

Diplomatic observers and close associates

Security has been tightened significantly in Mogadishu ahead of the event, with road closures, aerial surveillance, and plainclothes operatives reportedly active across key districts.

This leadership transition is more than ceremonial -- it is a statement of intent.

The government is declaring that continuity, experience, and political alignment matter more than experimentation during these volatile times.