Kenya: Weatherman Issues Advisory On Strong Winds and Large Waves Across Coastal and Inland Regions

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a strong wind and large wave advisory, warning of potentially hazardous weather conditions expected to affect several regions across the country from Friday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

According to the advisory released on Friday, strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.9 m/s) are already being experienced in the North-eastern, North-western, South-eastern lowlands, and Coastal regions.

These winds are projected to intensify to over 30 knots (15.4 m/s) between Saturday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 17.

Wave heights along the Kenyan coast are expected to rise to 2.8 meters during this period, before gradually reducing below 2.4 meters by Wednesday, June 18.

The affected counties include Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Kitui, and Machakos.

Residents, particularly in coastal and semi-arid areas, have been urged to take precautionary measures as the intense winds and waves could lead to dangerous sea conditions.

The advisory warns of risks such as uprooted trees, damage to property including roofs, and reduced visibility at sea, potentially disrupting marine activities.

"This weather poses a significant risk to safety and infrastructure. People in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow updates provided by the Kenya Meteorological Department," the statement said.

The warning has been shared with key government offices, including the Presidency, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the National Disaster Operations Centre, county governments, and security agencies, in a bid to coordinate preparedness and response efforts.