Sudan: SAF Repels Treacherous Militia Attack On El-Fashir, Indicating It Heavy Losses in Lives and Equipment

The 6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir announced that the Sudanese Armed Forces.(SAF), backed by regular forces, repelled a treacherous attack launched by the rebel militia on El-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State, on Sunday morning.

The Sixth Infantry Division said that the armed forces and supporting forces bravely confronted the terrorist militia in the battle that broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning, where they were able to destroy their line of advance and inflict heavy losses in their ranks, pointing out that two (Sarsar) armored vehicles and (2) armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

The 6th Division added, in its press briefing, that the clashes continued until the time of sending this report, amid high morale and unwavering steadfastness on the part of its heroes, who affirm that El-Fashir would remain impregnable against the terrorist militia. BH/BH