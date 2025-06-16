Sudan: Attorney General Arrives in Geneva to Participate in 59th Session of Human Rights Council

The Attorney General Mohamed Al-Fatih Tayfour, Chairman of the National Commission for the Investigation of Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law, arrived at Geneva International Airport on Sunday, heading the Sudanese delegation participating in the 59th session of the Human Rights Council. During the session, the Council is scheduled to hear an oral briefing from the International Commission of Inquiry established by a decision of the Council.

The Council will then hear a similar briefing from the National Commission for the Investigation of Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law on the measures it has taken since its formation.

The Attorney General was received by Sudan's Permanent Representative to Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid Hassan, and members of the mission.

The special session on Sudan will be held on the 17th of this month.