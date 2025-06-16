Africa: South Africa Joins 134 Nations in New Push for High Seas Protection Treaty

10 June 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Environment Minister Dion George has signed the High Seas Treaty, but translating rhetoric into action requires political will and funding.

South Africa has added further impetus to the establishment of a new international treaty to protect the world's often lawless High Seas.

This comes after Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Minister Dion George added his signature to the list of 134 nations who have all signalled their support for the new treaty, during a meeting of the United Nations Ocean Conference this week in the French Riviera seaside city of Nice.

However, to become international law, at least 60 nations also need to ratify the treaty. So far, only 49 nations have done so - so 11 more formal ratifications are needed for it to enter into force.

Due to its lengthy official title, the proposed treaty is more commonly referred to as the High Seas Treaty (or the BBNJ Agreement).

(The formal title is the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction).

The High Seas (international waters that lie beyond official national maritime borderlines) cover nearly half the planet,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.