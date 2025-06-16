Africa: South Africa Joins 134 Nations in New Push for High Seas Protection Treaty

Environment Minister Dion George has signed the High Seas Treaty, but translating rhetoric into action requires political will and funding.

South Africa has added further impetus to the establishment of a new international treaty to protect the world's often lawless High Seas.

This comes after Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Minister Dion George added his signature to the list of 134 nations who have all signalled their support for the new treaty, during a meeting of the United Nations Ocean Conference this week in the French Riviera seaside city of Nice.

However, to become international law, at least 60 nations also need to ratify the treaty. So far, only 49 nations have done so - so 11 more formal ratifications are needed for it to enter into force.

Due to its lengthy official title, the proposed treaty is more commonly referred to as the High Seas Treaty (or the BBNJ Agreement).

(The formal title is the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction).

The High Seas (international waters that lie beyond official national maritime borderlines) cover nearly half the planet,...