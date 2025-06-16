Zimbabwe: City of Harare Launches Blitz Against Businesses Evading Rates Payment

CITY of Harare (CoH) has launched an operation to clampdown businesses operating without paying rates.

In a statement Friday, CoH warned that it will disconnect water supply to industrial and commercial properties with rates arrears or those without valid business licences.

"The City of Harare is clamping down on lawlessness and illegal buisness operations in and around the city.

"We urge all people who are operating businesses in and around the city to pay their rates, settle their arrears and obtain relevant business licences.

"The city will disconnect water from all commercial and industrial properties that are in rates arrears and have no valid business licences," the statement reads.

Businesses without running water are required by law to be shutdown.

The city also urged building owners with multiple tenants to ensure all tenants pay their rates and obtain necessary licences to avoid the entire building being closed due to non-compliance by one or more tenants.

"Premises with more than one tenant, are required to make sure that all of them pay their rates and business licences to avoid inconveniences caused by closure of the whole building due of non compliance by some tenant(s).

"Those without valid business licences are urged to urgently visit our Rowan Martin Building to regularise their operations and settle their arrears," the authority added.

CoH has for years been accused of massive corruption, as it collects rates yet fails to deliver basic services, leading to many people neglecting to pay dues.

The local authority has been failing to provide clean and safe water regularly, collect garbage, light up streets, among other services. It also struggles to maintain and upgrade sewage disposal systems in resulting in unchecked overflow of raw excreta posing a health hazard to residents.