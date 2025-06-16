Zimbabwe: Defaulters Owe City of Harare Over U.S.$18 Million

CITY of Harare has launched a strict campaign against long-term tenants in council-owned properties, who have failed to pay rent and service charges, aiming to recoup more than ZiG$500 million (US$18.53 million) in outstanding debts.

The operation will focus on Dzivarasekwa, the central business district (CBD), and nearby areas.

According to officials, the unpaid bills--accumulated over five year, have severely disrupted essential services in the capital.

Council's first move will be to cut off water supplies to all defaulting properties, after which they will be forcibly closed under public health laws.

City of Harare spokesperson Stanley Gama said the municipality will be disconnecting water to the identified premises.

"We are disconnecting water supplies to all properties within the CBD and industrial areaa that owe the city for rates and services.

"Following this, our City Health Department will shut down these properties for operating without water, which violates the Public Health Act and the Harare Licensed Premises by-law," said Gama.

Gama confirmed that tenants in council-rented premises owe over ZiG500million, stressing that inflation and prolonged non-payment have deepened the crisis.

"This has led to major revenue losses, partly due to the devaluation of money from the ZWL era, while the lack of payments has severely affected service delivery," he said.

The crackdown could have severe consequences for small businesses, informal traders, and tuck shops operating in council properties.

Many of these tenants sublease their spaces and now risk sudden closure--even though they are not directly liable for the debts owed to the municipality.

While officials did not specify when the enforcement would start, they warned that all defaulters, regardless of how long they have occupied the properties, would face action.

The council directly attributes years of unpaid bills to the city's crumbling infrastructure, including persistent water shortages, uncollected waste, and deteriorating roads.

Recovering these funds, they insist, is vital to restoring basic services for Harare's residents.