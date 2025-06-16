Somalia: Nisa Chief Pledges to Reopen Closed Roads in Mogadishu Amid Growing Traffic Woes

Mogadishu, Somalia — The head of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Mahad Salad, has pledged to reopen several key roads in Mogadishu, promising relief for residents frustrated by severe traffic congestion.

In recent months, violent attacks--including deadly bombings--have led to the closure of several major thoroughfares across the Somali capital. Roads have been blocked with rocks and other obstacles, restricting movement and causing significant disruptions for commuters.

Residents navigating the city's streets have faced heavy traffic jams and frequent standstills, as many neighborhoods are accessible only through narrow, overcrowded routes.

Mahad Salad, speaking at the handover event at NISA HQs on Saturday, said he intends to work closely with security forces and the Banadir regional administration to clear the blockades and reopen the roads.

"We are committed to restoring access to key routes in Mogadishu as soon as possible to ease the daily hardships faced by the public," he said.

While the announcement has been welcomed by local communities, skepticism remains. Many question whether the promise will be fulfilled, as similar assurances from officials in the past have not materialized.

The success of this initiative will be closely watched, as reopening these roads could significantly improve security and mobility in a city grappling with ongoing instability.