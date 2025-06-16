Nigeria: Governor Bala, Reconsider Creation of New Emirates

opinion

I write in response to the public call for memoranda issued by the Bauchi State Government inviting proposals for the creation of new emirates, chiefdoms and districts in the state.

I wish to state, firmly but respectfully, my opposition to any attempt to fragment or diminish the historic Bauchi Emirate, which remains one of the most respected and spiritually grounded traditional institutions in Nigeria.

The Bauchi Emirate was not created as a political convenience. It was built as a fortress of Islamic governance, justice, and unity under the leadership of Malam Yakubu, the Sarkin Yakin Daular Usmaniyya (Defense Minister of the Sultanate), a close commander of Shaykh Uthman Dan Fodio in the early 19th century. To divide this emirate now would be a reversal of that legacy, a disruption of unity, and an erasure of heritage carefully preserved for over two centuries.

Even more concerning is the proposal to create the Sayawa Chiefdom and site its headquarters in Tafawa Balewa--a region historically known for its volatility and ethno-religious flashpoints. In such areas, even minor policy missteps or perceived exclusion can escalate into serious unrest. Leadership must not stoke embers where peace is already fragile.

Creating new emirates may seem politically appealing, but it carries enormous economic and social costs, including procurement of official vehicles and maintenance of ceremonial convoys, construction of new palaces and administrative offices, payment of salaries, allowances and entitlements for new emirs and staff, among others.

These resources would be better spent on upgrading hospitals and rural health clinics, revitalizing public schools and ensuring affordable, quality education, job creation and youth empowerment and expanding farming and agricultural development programmes.

Your Excellency, while your administration has made commendable strides in infrastructure, especially road construction, Bauchi is facing rising security challenges. Recently, armed youths launched a violent raid in Kofar Dumi within the Bauchi metropolis, injuring several individuals, including a member of the Local Security Committee ('Yan Kwamiti). This troubling incident reflects growing social tension.

As a lawyer who believes in the principle of fair hearing, yours sincerely is also concerned about the tone and structure of the "Call for Memoranda." It appears the government has already decided to create new emirates and is merely inviting suggestions on their locations. This sidesteps the fundamental requirement of public consultation.

A matter of such cultural, spiritual, and constitutional significance requires broad-based stakeholder engagement, such as public hearings at the Bauchi State House of Assembly, consultation with the federal government, traditional rulers, religious scholars, historians, and community leaders and open dialogue with civil society and the general public

Decisions affecting the soul of a people must not be rushed. They should be debated with dignity, openness, and transparency.

Let us not repeat mistakes made elsewhere. The recent Kano Emirate crisis, where traditional authority was fragmented and politicised, has led to divisions within families and communities, legal conflicts, confusion across government arms, and reputational damage to the institution of emirship itself. Bauchi must not follow this dangerous path.

Let the unity of the Bauchi Emirate be preserved so that our traditional institutions do not become victims of short-term politics but remain pillars of long-term peace and stability.

Your Excellency, you are fondly called the Kauran Daular Usmaniyya--Defender of the Sokoto Caliphate. This title is more than ceremonial. It is a trust, and it ties you to the legacy of Shehu Uthman Dan Fodio, a legacy of Islamic unity, justice and sincere leadership.

Disintegrating the Bauchi Emirate is not an act of progress--it is a breach of that trust.

I therefore respectfully urge that the unity and structure of the Bauchi Emirate be preserved; the government prioritizes inclusive consultation with religious scholars, historians, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders; developmental efforts focused on healthcare, education, jobs, agriculture, and infrastructure--not ceremonial expansions that might likely last only to the end of your tenure.

Let your administration be remembered for building lives, not multiplying thrones.

Abbas Tukur Ahmad, Swansea University, United Kingdom