Nigeria: Welcoming a Killer - What Has Nigeria Become?

opinion

It was devastating to watch Ado Aliero, a known and wanted bandit, casually interacting and exchanging pleasantries with security personnel during a recent meeting. It makes no sense. What is Nigeria turning into? How can someone we all know is a murderer be treated like a guest instead of a criminal? This is not just disappointing. It is dangerous.

Ado Aliero, also known as Aliero Yankuzo, is one of the most feared bandit leaders in northern Nigeria. He has been linked to mass killings, kidnappings, cattle rustling and village raids across Zamfara, Katsina and other parts of the North West. His name alone sparks fear. Since 2020, he has been declared wanted with a bounty placed on his head, and as recently as 2024, the Defence Headquarters listed him among Nigeria's most dangerous individuals. His wife and mother were arrested during Hajj in Saudi Arabia earlier this year because of their ties to his criminal network.

Yet instead of arresting him, we now see him being welcomed into peace meetings. In places like Jibia and Batsari in Katsina State, Aliero and other bandits were invited to sit down with local leaders and security agents. They were allowed to speak, surrender weapons and even demand military pullbacks. This is someone whose hands are soaked with innocent blood, now sitting at the table like a statesman. It is beyond comprehension.

This is not how any serious country handles terrorists. Peace meetings like this risk turning killers into celebrities. What kind of message are we sending when men who have butchered entire communities can smile and shake hands with those who swore to defend the country? It is a complete breakdown of justice. It insults every victim, every family that has suffered, and every law-abiding citizen.

We have seen this play out before. These so-called peace talks have never worked. Bandits agree to stop their attacks, get what they want, then return to their old ways. Even lawmakers in Katsina have spoken against it, calling the approach a waste of time and a threat to national security. Still, we keep repeating the same mistake while people continue to die.

Enough is enough. Ado Aliero should be arrested and tried. He should not be granted relevance or recognition. He has killed too many and destroyed too much. Justice must be served not just for closure, but to show that there are consequences for bloodshed. If we continue like this, we are encouraging others to pick up arms and follow his path, hoping for the same reward.

It was painful to witness. It makes no sense. Are we now in a country where murderers get protected while ordinary citizens suffer in fear? Are we meant to keep living like this, with no law, no punishment, no justice? If Nigeria wants to be taken seriously, men like Ado Aliero must be behind bars, not in front of cameras. He should face the full weight of the law to send a clear message that killing will never be rewarded.

Muhammad Umar Shehu wrote from Gombe and can be reached via [email protected]