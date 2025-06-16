Nigeria: Sanlam, Allianz Merger to Redefine Nigerian Insurance Landscape, Increases Penetration

The merger between Sanlam Nigeria and Allianz Nigeria is expected to redefine the nation's insurance landscape, as the product from this union will increase insurance penetration and growth in the country.

Sanlam is Africa's biggest non-banking financial services powerhouse and Allianz, one of the world's most recognised global insurer. Both recently announced the successful merger of their operations in Nigeria and now branded as SanlamAllianz Nigeria.

SanlamAllianz Nigeria is part of a broader initiative by both parent companies to create Africa's leading non-banking financial services group in different markets. By leveraging Sanlam's extensive continental footprint and achievements and Allianz's global reputation and technical expertise, this new entity aims to offer enhanced customer experiences, innovative insurance solutions, and improved financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press briefing that prelude the official launch and unveiling of the new brand, MD/CEO of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Nigeria, Tunde Mimiko said, "this marks a transformative chapter for Sanlam and Allianz but, even more importantly, the Nigerian insurance industry. Our joint venture, SanlamAllianz, is the fusion of complementary strengths, global expertise, rich underwriting heritage, and local insights designed to expand access to world-class insurance solutions for millions of Nigerians."

He added that, "at a time when Africa's economic evolution demands more than traditional products, SanlamAllianz is committed to empowering individuals and businesses to build resilience, plan confidently, and drive inclusive growth. By embedding innovation and collaboration at our core, we aim to navigate the complexities of Nigeria's market with integrity and excellence, setting a new benchmark for the insurance industry and securing the future of our people and businesses."

By delivering transparent, customer-centric solutions and upholding the highest standards of governance and ethics, he said, SanlamAllianz seeks to build enduring trust, empowering individuals and enterprises to face the future with confidence.

Commenting on the merger's significance for Nigerian economic development, MD/CEO, SanlamAllianz General Insurance Nigeria, Yomi Onifade, stated that, "the emergence of SanlamAllianz Nigeria is timely and significant, especially as Nigeria has boldly announced its ambitions to achieve a $1 trillion economy. Such an ambitious goal requires the backing of a financially solid underwriter and exceptional risk management expertise.

"We understand that building confidence in the market involves more than just offering insurance products; it requires strict adherence to governance, transparency, responsiveness, and excellence in service delivery. At SanlamAllianz, we recognise the unique challenges that businesses and industries face and are well-positioned to provide tailored solutions that inspire trust and deliver real value."

Sanlam and Allianz have already merged their businesses in several African countries, including key markets like Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Uganda, Côte d'Ivoire, and now, Nigeria.

This integration combines decades of experience across insurance and asset management, aligning operations to serve local markets better while streamlining product delivery and regional expansion.