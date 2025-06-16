Tanzania: National Ecooking Initiative Drives Clean Cooking Goals

Tanzania — THE Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) and UK International Development, has launched Tanzania's first-ever National eCooking Awareness Campaign to accelerate the country's shift from traditional biomass-based cooking to modern electric cooking.

This ground-breaking initiative is part of the UKAid-funded MECS eCooking Scale and Support Programme, which aims to accelerate Tanzania's transition from biomass-based cooking to modern electric cooking (eCooking).

The campaign supports the recently unveiled National Clean Cooking Strategy 2024-2034, targeting 80 per cent clean cooking adoption by 2034. Its immediate goal is to raise awareness of eCooking benefits among 80 per cent of urban and periurban Tanzanians by November 2025.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Special Advisor to the President on Clean Cooking and Community Development, Ms Angellah Kairuki said: "Tanzania's transition to clean cooking is not just an energy issue it intersects with public health, environmental protection, economic empowerment and gender equity.

For years, communities have faced the burden of travelling long distances for firewood and charcoal, exposing themselves to respiratory illness, deforestation and poverty.

This campaign marks a bold step toward transforming cooking practices by leveraging our expanding electricity network and Clean Cooking Strategy to promote modern, affordable and sustainable solutions.

This effort will improve the health and dignity of households, especially women and children." The Lead Researcher for Tanzania at MECS, Dr Anna Clements added: "We are excited to support Tanzania in adopting cleaner, more convenient cooking methods that respect traditional practices.

As electricity access and appliance usability improve, more households can enjoy the benefits of modern cooking, seamlessly integrated into their daily lives. Our role is to create an enabling environment that makes these choices easier and more attractive."

The UK High Commissioner and representative of UK International Development, Ms Marianne Young the broader significance of clean cooking: "This campaign is a milestone for Tanzania's energy and health ambitions.

It encourages small changes in cooking habits that can deliver significant benefits for families and the environment, without altering what they cook. We urge communities, media and partners to help spread awareness and support this positive shift."

The campaign will roll out using a strategic citybased activation model, starting in Dar es Salaam before expanding to other urban centres.