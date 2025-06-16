Kenya: Kuria's Intended Swap From Ruto's Advisor to Jubilee Party Chief Puzzles Miscalculating Kega

16 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega has laughed off a declaration by Moses Kuria, expressing interest in becoming the Secretary-General of the Jubilee Party.

Kega, who serves as Secretary-General of a rival Jubilee faction, questioned why Kuria would quit being President William Ruto's Senior Economic Advisor, for what he described as a subordinate position in the former ruling party.

"Surely my friend MK, you are a party leader, Fomer CS and currently President's advisor but you want to leave all those trappings and take a subordinate position of SG! Something isn't adding up," Kega said on his social media platform.

Kuria's declaration came after the High Court ruled in favour of former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his ongoing battle to reclaim control of the party.

In a ruling issued on Thursday, upheld the resolutions made during the Jubilee Party's Special National Delegates Convention held in May 2023.

The resolutions reinstated Uhuru as party leader and also confirmed Saitoti Torome as the party's National Chairman and Jeremiah Kioni as Secretary-General, effectively sidelining the rival faction led by Kega and Nominated MP Sabina Chege.

Chege had previously declared herself Jubilee Party leader during the internal wrangles.

Uhuru's legal triumph was further solidified by a significant move from outgoing Chairman Nelson Dzuya, who withdrew his support for the Kega-led faction and filed a consent in court recognizing the legitimacy of the May 2023 delegates' convention.

Dzuya, once aligned with the Kega faction, dramatically switched allegiance. In March 2025, he withdrew support from the rebels and filed a legal consent validating the May 2023 resolutions, dealing a serious blow to Kega's faction.

