Tanzania: TFF General Election Set for August 16

...Nomination process begins today

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has officially announced that its General Election will take place on August 16th 2025 in Tanga, with nomination forms for aspiring candidates available starting today.

Speaking during the announcement on Saturday, Chairperson of the TFF Election Committee, Kiomoni Kibamba, confirmed that the election will determine the next President of TFF and six members of the Executive Committee.

"The nomination process begins on June 16th and will run until Friday, 20 June at exactly 4:00 p.m.," said Kibamba. "This period includes both taking and returning of nomination forms."

Nomination forms for the presidency are priced at 500,000/- , while forms for the Executive Committee posts cost 200,000/-.

Forms are available at TFF Headquarters and on the federation's official website. All payments must be made to the Tanzania Football Federation's NBC bank account (Account No: 012103025707) and completed forms must be submitted with proof of payment attached.

Following the return of nomination forms on Friday, the committee will begin the vetting process over the weekend.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the committee will sit to review and verify all submitted forms," Kibamba added.

"We will inform candidates about the screening process and subsequently publish the list of contenders."

He further explained that from 24 to 25 June, the committee will allow for the lodging of objections and the resolution of any pending issues.

"Those two days will be reserved for any appeals or objections regarding the candidates. After hearing them out, we will release the list of candidates, who will then proceed to the next stage."