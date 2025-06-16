Tanzania: New CJ Vows Timely, Fair Justice Provision

Dodoma — THE newly appointed Chief Justice, George Masaju has pledged to continue strengthening Tanzania's judiciary by ensuring the delivery of timely and fair justice for all.

Masaju was officially sworn in by President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Sunday, becoming the ninth person to hold the office since the country gained independence.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, members of the judiciary and other dignitaries, marking a significant leadership transition in the judiciary.

Speaking during the event, Chief Justice Masaju stressed the judiciary's duty to provide timely and equitable justice in line with the Constitution. He referenced Articles 107A and 107B, which outline principles guiding justice delivery, including preventing legal technicalities from obstructing fair outcomes.

"The Constitution directs us to deliver justice without discrimination based on economic or social status and to avoid unnecessary delays in court proceedings. These are values we must uphold as a judiciary," he said.

CJ Masaju also committed to continuing the implementation of directives issued by President Samia, especially those highlighted during the recent opening of the Judiciary Square building in Dodoma. He noted that consultation with judicial colleagues would be key to ensuring that judicial services effectively reach citizens.

He further requested President Samia to convene a national meeting with all judiciary staff; a forum he believes would foster unity and deepen the commitment to improving access to justice across Tanzania.

On his part, retired Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve from 2017 to 2025 under the administrations of the late President John Magufuli and President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He acknowledged the strong support and facilitation provided to the judiciary during his tenure, which contributed significantly to the institution's stability and development.

"The empowerment we received during my time in office brought remarkable stability to the judiciary. It was not due to individual strength, but the result of strong institutional support from the government, especially the president, who is a key stakeholder in the judicial system," said Prof Juma.

He urged the new Chief Justice to maintain close collaboration with the executive, particularly in recognising and aligning with the president's efforts to strengthen justice delivery.

Prof Juma stressed the importance of preserving the judiciary's independence, while working within the framework of national priorities.

"You must always keep an eye on the president's vision because her support is critical. Without state investment in human resources, budget allocations and infrastructure, the judiciary cannot fulfill its mandate," he said.

During his tenure, significant progress was made through funding from the World Bank and domestic resources.

Prof Juma highlighted several ongoing projects including the construction of 12 primary courts funded internally, 60 primary courts financed by the World Bank, 14 district courts such as the Chamwino District Court and nine integrated justice centres in regions such as Geita, Simiyu and Ruvuma. These projects are expected to be completed by December 31st this year.

He also praised the Judiciary Administration Act No. 4 of 2011, describing it as a legal instrument that has strengthened the judiciary's autonomy by clearly defining the roles of different branches of government in administering justice.

Prof Juma assured the incoming Chief Justice of full support from the judiciary, including judges of the Court of Appeal, the Principal Judge, the Chief Court Administrator and the Registrar of the High Court.

He expressed confidence in Masaju's ability to lead, citing his extensive experience within the legal and judicial system.

Later on, yesterday, CJ Masaju called for collaboration from judges, magistrates and all judiciary employees as he was warmly received at Dodoma's Judiciary Square.

There was jubilation at the Judiciary Headquarters hours after the newly sworn-in CJ reported to his new office. Masaju was welcomed by judicial officers and senior staff at a brief ceremony where many expressed optimism, enthusiasm and high expectations for the new head of the country's judiciary.

At the Judiciary Square, Masaju was accompanied by retired Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Hamis Juma, Principal Judge Mustapher Siyani and senior judges from both the High Court and Court of Appeal.

CJ Masaju called for unity and solidarity among all judiciary members. "I expect great collaboration from you," he said.

He also thanked the retired Chief Justice for his guidance prior to officially taking over the judiciary's office and handing over working documents.