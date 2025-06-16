Tanzania: MPs Want Legal Review to Boost Dar Port Efficiency

Dar es Salaam — THE Parliamentary Committee on Governance, Constitution and Legal Affairs has instructed the Ministry of Transport and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to conduct a comprehensive review of existing legal and policy frameworks, aiming to identify necessary reforms that will further enhance the performance and efficiency of the Dar es Salaam Port.

The directive was issued following the committee's working session with the TPA management, which included a visit to the port to assess the impact of recent legal reforms and operational improvements.

"The committee's recommendation is clear: To achieve a higher level of investment and operational efficiency, we must identify what needs to change in the existing laws and policies," said Dr Joseph Mhagama, the committee's chairperson.

He said the responsibility now lies with the TPA and the Transport Ministry to conduct a comprehensive review and propose necessary legal and policy amendments.

Dr Mhagama noted that substantial infrastructure investments have already led to marked improvements in port operations.

For instance, processes that previously took 40 days to complete have now been reduced to just seven days. Similarly, activities that once required seven days are now completed in three.

In addition, cargo throughput at the port has significantly increased an outcome not only attributed to capital injection, but also to reforms in legal and institutional frameworks.

"These achievements are a result of deliberate efforts. But beyond that, we want to understand the bigger vision for the port what scale of investment is needed, especially considering that the port contributes around 39 per cent of the Tanzania Revenue Authority's (TRA) total collections," said Dr Mhagama.

He commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for championing reforms in port operations and driving efficiency, describing her efforts as pivotal in positioning Tanzania as a regional economic hub.

"We assure the President, on behalf of the Speaker of the National Assembly, that Parliament stands fully behind these efforts. We will ensure that the legal and policy environment becomes a strong enabler of the port's contribution to the national economy," Dr Mhagama added.

In response, Deputy Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile, pledged that the ministry would carry out the required analysis of the legal and policy systems to identify areas needing reform in line with the government's vision.

"We have taken the committee's recommendations seriously and will begin the analysis to address any legal and policy challenges," he said.

Mr Kihenzile confirmed the committee's satisfaction with recent improvements at the port, including the dramatic reduction in vessel anchorage time from 46 days down to just seven and the reduction in ship handling time from 10 days to three.

Moreover, he reported that port revenues have increased from 7tri/- prior to private sector engagement to 8tri/- currently.