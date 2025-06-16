Namibia: Gender Ministry Pushes for Economic Empowerment

Outapi — The Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare Emma Kantema said the ministry is mandated to ensure gender equality and equitable socio-economic development of women and men and the well-being of children.

"In pursuit of this noble course, the ministry facilitates the economic empowerment of communities through the Income Generating Activities (IGA) Support Programme.

Through this programme, the ministry provides IGAs materials and equipment to eligible beneficiaries with the purpose of establishing or expanding micro businesses to contribute to economic development and household sustainability," she said.

Kantema made remarks during the handing over of materials and equipment valued at N$107 040 to beneficiaries in Outapi, Omusati region last week. The donation supports income-generating activities aimed at improving livelihoods.

She encouraged the recipients to work hard and make good use of the resources provided.

"From a gender equity perspective and in line with Article 23(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, the ministry has put in place measures aimed at enhancing and promoting women's economic opportunities with a funding ratio to support 70% women and 30% men, annually," she stated. She added that the rationale for this funding ratio is to improve women's low economic status and aid women out of poverty. Kantema further emphasised that these materials and equipment were procured with the budget for the 2024/25 financial year.

"I must emphasise that the provision of IGA materials and equipment is a delegated function, and the regional councils (RCs) are entrusted to ensure the timely implementation of the IGA application process to accelerate the provision of materials and equipment to the intended beneficiaries. More importantly, RCs are entrusted to ensure adherence to the support ratio of 70% women and 30% men," she stressed.

The minister urged beneficiaries to use these materials and equipment optimally to improve income and create employment.

"Also bear in mind that, these materials remain the properties of the ministry and should be used for its envisioned purpose. The ministry will not take the mismanagement of the materials and equipment lightly."

Therefore, in the case of mismanagement, the ministry will be compelled to repossess the materials and equipment as stipulated in the operating guidelines.

Dennis Shiwapo, who received materials and equipment applauds government for supporting them, saying this is the best way to fight poverty and unemployment.

"I am going to work hard to create jobs for my fellow youth. Thank you to our government," he added.