Namibia: Ministry Launches Probe At Zambezi School

Chinchimani — The directorate of education in Zambezi region has launched an urgent investigation to determine the appropriate action for a conducive teaching and learning environment at Kisako Primary School.

The investigation follows a planned peaceful demonstration by members of the Kisako (Kikiya, Sabelo and Kolosi) community, who are calling for the removal of the principal from the school.

Regional education director Alex Sikume confirmed the investigation, noting that it will guide the directorate in deciding the necessary steps to address the concerns raised.

"We will wait for the outcome of the investigation and as soon as we get the findings, we will act promptly and know what route to take," said Sikume.

On Wednesday last week, concerned Kisako community members outlined several reasons for their demand to have the principal removed. They allege the school has not shown progress in both academic and extracurricular programmes, and that the principal undermines the school board, led by Mulisa Mutame, by transferring teachers without the board's approval.

Additionally, they said he is "arrogant, mistreats and intimidates staff members" -- a concern they say has led to declining morale among teachers and pupils.

However, the principal, Geoffrey Sitali, has dismissed some of the allegations, asserting that Kisako Primary School remains one of the best-performing schools in the circuit, as evidenced by a Best Performing School certificate and trophy awarded in 2024 by the regional education directorate.

He claims that those calling for his removal are a "few community members who are being instigated by the school board chairperson."

"This whole fiasco stems from the unofficial conduct of absenteeism and failure to prepare for lessons by a teacher who will now be transferred to another school as of 01 July 2025. Unfortunately, this teacher is the school board chairperson's spouse, and when I, as principal, reprimanded her to do her job as required by policy, she ran to her husband as a shield," said Sitali.

Meanwhile, Nampa has learnt that the teacher in question will be transferred, following her request for a transfer from Kisako Primary School.

-Nampa