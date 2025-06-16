Namibia: Retirement Fund Calls On Pensioners to Act

The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services (RFLAUN) reminds all pensioners to submit their Certificate of Existence Forms to ensure uninterrupted pension payments. Established in 1992 under the Pension Funds Act No. 24 of 1956, RFLAUN is committed to the socio-economic upliftment of current and former employees of participating local authorities and associated entities. Guided by its mission, the fund urges pensioners to complete and return their forms before 30 June each year.

The fund notes that the Certificate of Existence process is a crucial step in verifying pensioners' living status, and ensuring benefits are disbursed to the rightful recipients. Failure to submit the form may result in the suspension of pension payments.

"Forms were mailed to pensioners in March 2025. Those who have not received theirs can contact the fund's office or download the form from the official RFLAUN website...RFLAUN remains dedicated to its corporate value of exceptional customer service and encourages younger Namibians to assist in spreading the message to elderly pensioners," the fund stated. For further details, pensioners are encouraged to reach out to the RFLAUN office.