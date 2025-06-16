Kenya: Newton Karish to Fly DP Flag in Mbeere North By-Election

16 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Deputy Party has announced that it will field Newton Kariuki, popularly known as Newton Karish, as its candidate in the upcoming Mbeere North by-election.

Party leaders Lenny Kivuti and Justin Muturi described Karish, who currently serves as Muminji MCA, as a dedicated servant leader, grounded in strong values and committed to championing the needs of the electorate.

"Together with Hon. Lenny Kivuti and a host of other leaders, I was proud to unveil Newton Kariuki (popularly known as Newton Karish) as the Democratic Party's official candidate for the upcoming Mbeere North by-election. Karish is no stranger to service, his leadership in Muminji speaks for itself," Muturi stated.

The Mbeere North seat fell vacant after former MP Godfrey Ruku resigned following his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Resource Development.

President William Ruto dismissed Muturi from Public Service Cabinet docket following a fallout over the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in June 2023.

Muturi's sacking on March 26, marked the peak of a fallout with President William Ruto after sustained tensions over rising abductions which the former Attorney General has blamed on government.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.