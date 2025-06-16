Uganda: Bwanika Says Delegates' Conference Influenced His Exit From NUP

Dr Abed Bwanika has reaffirmed his departure from the National Unity Platform (NUP), attributing part of his decision to the party's recent delegates' conference.

"The whole world knows that I left NUP. What they did and called a delegates' conference is one of the reasons I decided to leave the party," Dr Bwanika stated.

His remarks add to the ongoing conversation surrounding internal party dynamics and leadership decisions within NUP. While the party maintains that the delegates' conference was held in accordance with its constitution, Dr Bwanika suggests that the process and events leading up to it contributed to his decision to part ways with the party.

Dr Bwanika, who has been a vocal figure in Uganda's political landscape, has yet to disclose his next political move following his exit.