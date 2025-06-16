Uganda: Teen Arrested After Sex Worker Found Dead in Arua Guest House

A teenage boy has been taken into custody following the mysterious death of a 28-year-old sex worker whose body was discovered hidden under a bed at Eden Guest House in Arua City on Saturday night.

The deceased, who remains unidentified, had reportedly lived at the guest house--located near the Old Bus Park in Cell Bazar Ward--for nearly a year.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect, a conductor from Ezova in Driwala Ward, was found inside the same room where the woman's lifeless body was recovered.

Superintendent of Police Collins Asea, the West Nile Region Police spokesperson, said preliminary investigations suggest the suspect may have been both a client and a romantic partner of the deceased.

"A distress call was made to Arua Central Police Station at around 11:00 PM by a concerned citizen. A team of detectives, including Scene of Crime Officers, was immediately dispatched to the guest house," SP Asea said.

Police were met at the scene by LC I security officer Umar Akii, who had gone to the room to retrieve a radio set.

After repeated knocking went unanswered, the door was forced open--leading to the shocking discovery.

"The woman's body was found hidden beneath the bed while the suspect was still inside the room. Although there were no visible signs of external injuries, blood was seen oozing from her ear, indicating possible internal trauma," Asea added.

The body was taken to Arua Regional Referral Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators say the exact cause of death has not yet been established, and the motive remains unclear.

SP Asea confirmed the suspect remains in custody as police pursue multiple leads. He urged the public to avoid speculation and allow the investigation to proceed.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough probe and will provide updates as more information becomes available," he said.