Uganda: Ssewungu - No Party Secretary General Has Outperformed NUP's

16 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

Kalungu West Member of Parliament, Joseph Ssewungu, has commended the National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General for exceptional performance, noting that no Secretary General from any political party has matched their level of delivery.

"NUP is still a young party, but no Secretary General from any political party has performed better than David Lewis Rubongoya , Ssewungu stated.

His remarks highlight the growing confidence some party members have in NUP's leadership despite the party's relatively short time on Uganda's political scene. Ssewungu's comments also come at a time when internal and external debates continue to shape the trajectory of opposition politics in the country.

The NUP Secretary General has been credited for steering the party through various political activities, mobilisation efforts, and organisational growth since its formation.

