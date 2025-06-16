Somalia: Somali MP Criticizes Government's Call to End C6+ Cooperation Framework

Mogadishu, June 16 — Somali federal lawmaker Mohamed Ali Omar Caano Nuug has sharply criticized the government's recent move to dismantle the C6+ international cooperation framework, warning that the decision is short-sighted and could damage Somalia's diplomatic standing.

Speaking in an interview with Shabelle TV, the MP said the federal government's June 12 letter to the United Nations -- formally requesting the dissolution of the C6+ format -- risks isolating the country from long-standing international partners.

"The government will come to regret this decision," Caano Nuug said. "Somalia has not yet reached the point where it can afford to walk away from frameworks that have held this country together during some of its most difficult years."

The C6+ group -- composed of the UN, AU, EU, US, UK, Turkey, and IGAD -- was established to coordinate international support to Somalia's state-building efforts following years of conflict. The government argues the mechanism is outdated and no longer necessary, as Somalia is now a sovereign state with functioning institutions.

Caano Nuug, however, rejected that justification.

"The truth is, Somalia remains in a fragile state, both politically and economically. Walking away from multilateral cooperation while elections, security reforms, and humanitarian challenges remain unresolved is reckless," he said.

The MP also accused the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of taking unilateral steps that exclude key political actors and regional stakeholders.

"This is not about sovereignty -- it's about control. The government wants to operate without scrutiny," he added.

His remarks come amid mounting criticism from both domestic and international observers who view the move as part of a broader pattern of power consolidation by Villa Somalia. No formal response has yet been issued by the C6+ partners, but diplomatic sources have expressed concern over the breakdown of collaborative frameworks.

Caano Nuug called on the federal government to reverse course and resume dialogue with Somalia's international partners through inclusive platforms.

"We still need the support, coordination, and accountability that C6+ provided. Ending it abruptly sends the wrong message at the wrong time."