South Africa: Cosatu Dismisses With Irritation the Ill-Considered Proposed R700 Million Budget for the National Dialogue

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) dismisses with irritation the ill-considered proposed R700 million budget for the National Dialogue. COSATU like other sober-minded South Africans was amazed that anyone could even suggest the Dialogue should be allocated R700 million. This rash thumb suck budget figure best be dismissed as a verbal gaffe and a reckless typo better left deleted and forgotten.

Whilst COSATU appreciates that this is merely the awkward ponderings of a few government officials and other persons, it is rash and grossly insensitive to the frustrations of society, in particular the working class, who have borne the brunt of brutal austerity budget cuts to frontline services, in particular, health, education, police, home affairs amongst others; and who have been expected to tighten their belts whilst battling the rising costs of living in a fragile economy saddled with unbearable levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

It is beyond common sense that any government official or other person could even mumble such inanities days after government had to table not one but three budgets due to society and Parliament's rejection of the now abandoned VAT hike. Whilst the Federation welcomes and looks forward to actively participating in this critical Dialogue, we will not tolerate such silly own goals by government officials or anyone else.

We are comforted by the fact that these are merely draft proposals by officials and have yet to be costed, tabled or approved by government let alone Parliament. COSATU trusts Treasury will keep a hawk's eye on this matter and ensure that a modest budget be allocated.

It is critical that our colleagues in government approach such issues with sensitivity and not distract from the progressive objectives of the Dialogue called by President Cyril Ramaphosa or further erode the confidence of society in the state.