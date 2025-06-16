Kenya Refutes Claims of Involvement in Sudan Conflict

Nairobi — Kenya has refuted claims of involvement in the ongoing Sudan conflict and emphasized it is supplying arms to any of the warring factions.

In a statement on Monday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura dismissed the accusations as "false and misleading," following the release of an investigative exposé by a news outlet that suggested Kenya's alleged involvement in the bloody conflict.

"The Kenyan government is supporting the peace process in Sudan under IGAD mediation. Any other assertion is a matter of conjecture. Kenya remains a peace builder in this region," Mwaura said in a statement.

The conflict in Sudan, now over a year old, has pitted the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo alias Hemedti.

The power struggle has plunged Sudan into what has been described by the UN as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 25 million people facing extreme hunger and widespread displacement.

On January 7, 2025, the United States formally determined that the RSF and allied militias had committed acts of genocide in the Darfur region, further escalating global concerns over the scale of violence and ethnic targeting.

Mwaura emphasized that Kenya's role in Sudan is rooted in peaceful mediation, not interference.

Kenya has pledged $2 million (Sh258,600,000) in humanitarian aid and remains steadfast in its adherence to the principles of sovereignty and non-interference, as outlined by the United Nations and the African Union.

In February, Nairobi hosted RSF representatives in a move that was widely criticized by Khartoum and segments of the international community, who feared it could legitimize the formation of a parallel government. Kenya later clarified that the meeting was part of broader diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

The Sudan conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, including to neighboring countries like South Sudan, Chad, and Ethiopia.