South Africans in Iran Urged to Register With the Embassy

The South African government has encouraged all citizens currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran to contact the Embassy in Tehran to ensure that they are registered with, and that their whereabouts are known to, the Embassy.

Hostilities between the State of Israel and Islamic Republic of Iran have escalated in recent days as the two countries have launched attacks against each other, leading to the loss of lives, casualties and the destruction to property.

"It is important to note that South Africa's support in the country is limited and that it could be assumed that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency and the South African Government may not be able to help you if you get into difficulty, depending on your location.

"Therefore, citizens are further encouraged to assess their own safety and security and act accordingly," the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement on Sunday.

The following contacts may be used:

· In Tehran, one can phone +98-912-230-8968 or +98-930-495-8965.

· The department's helpline in Pretoria, South Africa is +27 12 351 1000.

· DIRCO may be consulted for further contact information at www.dirco.gov.za.