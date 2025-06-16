At least 29 people were killed over the weekend by heavy rains in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), local authorities said Monday.

Unusual downpours in the dry season caused major damage in the city, flooding roads, crippling infrastructure and triggering widespread power and water outages.

Evacuation and temporary resettlement efforts were underway, said Kinshasa governor Daniel Bumba, who also urged locals to enhance disaster awareness and take preventive measures.

Although the country is currently in its dry season, the rainfall hit 90 millimeters, the highest for this time of year in recent years, local media quoted meteorological authorities as saying. DR Congo's rainy season typically runs from November through May.

Heavy rains are projected to continue in the days ahead and could cause further damage to the city of 17 million.