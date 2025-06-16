Namibia: Repo Rate Expected to Remain At 6.75 Percent

Economists are predicting that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75% come Wednesday.

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) is expected to make a monetary policy announcement this week.

First National Bank (FNB) Namibia economist Helena Mboti says the repo rate will remain unchanged because of ongoing uncertainties in the global economy.

"We expect the BoN to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75% on 18 June amid sticky core inflation, subdued credit growth, and global uncertainty," she says.

Mboti says although inflation eased to 3.6% and private sector credit growth is slow, the central bank will choose to keep the current rate.

Normally when credit uptake is slow, the central bank will cut the repo rate to encourage people to borrow more money.

Additionally, when inflation is slowing down, the central bank will continue to cut the repo rate to boost economic activity. This ensures prices are not going up too quickly.

Mboti says although headline inflation is slowing down, other basic prices are still going up (core inflation at 4.0%).

She says prices will most likely increase later in the year.

"Headline inflation eased to 3.6% on a yearly basis in April 2025, driven by lower fuel costs and broad disinflation across most categories. However, core inflation at 4% exceeded headline inflation. We project inflation to rise toward 4.5% in the third quarter of 2025, averaging 3.9% this year," Mboti says.

She says there are a lot of outside risks that could influence the central bank's decision.

"Globally, tighter financial conditions and rising trade frictions continue to weigh on growth prospects. Meanwhile, global uncertainty remains elevated, tempering the outlook for trade and investment flows, and prompting caution regarding policy decisions," Mboti says.

In the last monetary policy announcement meeting, central bank governor Johannes !Gawaxab said there was a risk that the domestic economic outlook for global geopolitical interest has influenced commodity prices.

Additionally, cognisant of the margin between policy rates in Namibia and South Africa, the central bank was aiming to narrow the policy rate differential over the medium term.

South Africa's central bank lowered its repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% at its monetary policy meeting on 25 May.