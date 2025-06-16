Chad Now Faces Cholera, Along With Food Crisis, Says UN

Geneva — Chad is facing a dire food crisis that is reaching breaking point in the east of the northern African country, and a new threat of cholera looms, says the local UN Humanitarian Coordinator, François Batalingaya.

The Chad UN Humanitarian Coordinator addressed a UN press conference in Geneva via phone on June 13, presenting what he described as a "stark assessment".

"Chad is in crisis, and eastern Chad is reaching a breaking point," said Batalingaya from N'Djamena, the country's capital.

"A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in one of the world's most fragile and climate-exposed regions."

He said cholera is a new threat looming, and "Chad's long-standing hospitality is under severe strain".

The disease has been detected in El Geneina, just 10 kilometres from Adré, the epicentre of the refugee crisis.

"In overcrowded, unsanitary conditions, a potential outbreak could be devastating," said Batalingaya.

The UN and its 65 humanitarian partners have a response plan.

However, $1.4 billion is needed to implement it, and to date, only 9.3 percent of that funding has been received, which is nearly halfway through the year.

6 years of food insecurity

He said that 2025 marks Chad's sixth consecutive year of food insecurity.

During what is known as the "lean season," 3.3 million people will struggle to feed themselves, a staggering 400% increase over the past decade, up from 660,000 in 2015.

"The drivers are clear. Climate shocks are intensifying, with devastating impacts. Last year's floods, among the worst ever recorded, affected nearly 2 million people and destroyed more than 400,000 acres of farmland," said Batalingaya.

He noted that since the outbreak of war in neighbouring Sudan, over 850,000 Sudanese refugees have crossed into Chad, joining the 400,000 existing Sudanese refugees who arrived in waves over the last 15 years, tripling the number in just two years.

He stated that currently, nearly 300,000 people are stranded at the border, awaiting relocation to inland areas.

Tens of thousands of people, primarily women and children, are sleeping in the open without shelter, clean water, or health care.

"These are survivors of war. They arrive traumatized, hungry, and with nothing. They recount stories of mass killings, sexual violence, and entire communities destroyed," explained Batalingaya.

He noted further that despite its challenges, Chad has kept its borders open.

"This remarkable act of generosity is taking place as Chad faces its own humanitarian and development challenges," said the UN coordinator.

"Even before this latest influx, nearly 1 million people in eastern Chad were already in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Now, they are sharing what little they have – food, water, and space – with those fleeing the war."

He said that clinics are overwhelmed and malnutrition is rising, with basic services stretched to the brink.