Former President of Malawi, Dr. Bakili Muluzi, has played a pivotal role in resolving a tense standoff between the Zambian government and the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, bringing an end to days of uncertainty over funeral arrangements for the fallen statesman.

The deadlock--which had threatened to deepen political divisions in Zambia--was broken on Saturday following high-level negotiations led by Muluzi. Both the government and Lungu's family agreed that the late President's body will be flown from Johannesburg to Lusaka on Wednesday, June 18th, with burial set for Monday, June 23rd, 2023.

The agreement comes after a bitter dispute delayed the original repatriation date of June 11th, as Lungu's family and his party, the Patriotic Front (PF), clashed with the current administration over funeral protocols. At the heart of the contention was a directive allegedly left by Lungu himself--that his political rival and successor, President Hakainde Hichilema, should not be involved in his final rites.

The longstanding rivalry between Lungu and Hichilema--who triumphed over him in the 2021 general election after five unsuccessful attempts--had threatened to spill over into the solemnity of national mourning.

In a rare show of statesmanship, President Hichilema set aside political differences and publicly thanked Dr. Muluzi for his "unwavering support and prayers" that helped defuse the standoff. "His Excellency Dr. Muluzi brought wisdom, calm, and compassion to a situation that was emotionally charged," said Hichilema in a statement released Sunday.

Dr. Muluzi, Malawi's first democratically elected president, is widely respected across the region for his quiet diplomacy and peacemaking acumen. His successful mediation in Zambia adds to his growing legacy as a regional elder statesman, often called upon in times of crisis.

Political analysts say Muluzi's intervention not only saved Zambia from deepening national tensions but also reminded Africa of the critical role elder leaders can play in bridging political divides.

As the nation prepares to lay Edgar Lungu to rest, many are reflecting not just on the life of a former head of state, but also on the power of dialogue, humility, and wise leadership--traits embodied by Dr. Bakili Muluzi.