Algeria: APS, General Directorate of National Archives Ink Cooperation Agreement

Algiers — Algeria Presse Service (APS) and the General Directorate of National Archives signed Saturday, in Algiers, a cooperation agreement establishing a framework for cooperation between the two institutions in terms of archiving, document management, exchange of information, and the organisation of joint activities of common interest.

The agreement was signed by the director general of APS, Samir Gaid, and the director general of the National Archives, Mohamed Bounaama.

Under this agreement, which establishes a framework for cooperation in "the fields of archiving, document management and the exchange of information and documents, and the organisation of joint activities of common interest," the two parties will endeavour to "strengthen scientific, historical and cultural exchanges, while respecting the prerogatives and objectives of each institution."

Under the agreement, the general directorate of the National Archives undertakes to "facilitate access to archives and the exchange of documents and content of historical and informative value," to "involve APS in the organisation of scientific and cultural conferences and symposia on the archives and the media," and to "organise training and advanced training sessions for the staff of APS, in digitisation and document and archive management."

The agreement provides for a collaboration between the two institutions in "research, analysis and assessment of information on national and international events."

The agreement reflects the shared commitment of the two institutions to "preserving the country's historical and activist heritage, with a view to protecting, enhancing and passing on the national memory to future generations."