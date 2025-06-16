Zimbabwe: Orlando Pirates to Pay R15 Million for Zimbabwean Football Sensation As European Club Shows Interest

HIGHLANDERS Football Club could soon be pocketing hefty transfer fees for its prodigy Prince Ndlovu after South African premiership side Orlando Pirates expressed interest in the player.

According to recent media reports coming from across the Limpopo, Pirates are racing against European interest to sign Ndlovu, with his club demanding a record-breaking R15m.

"Orlando Pirates lead the local charge, but they're not alone. Zimbabwe's brightest football talent has sparked a bidding war as Highlanders FC demand a jaw-dropping R15 million for teenage winger Prince Ndlovu... The move has sent shockwaves through South African football circles," an SA publication wrote.

Ndlovu, often referred to as the 'next Peter Ndlovu', has long attracted interest from top clubs, having previously trained with the Buccaneers in Houghton before a failed European stint. Now, with his stock soaring, Highlanders are playing hardball.

"Highlanders FC value Prince (Ndlovu) and that's why they are pricing him at around R15 million. The club believe it's a fair price looking at his talent, quality and future ahead of him," a club official said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

Highlanders play the long game as bids loom

The Bulawayo giants aren't rushing to cash in. Their valuation isn't just based on local interest, it's also shaped by serious attention from abroad.

"Apart from Orlando Pirates there is a European club that has been monitoring him for some time now. It's Sturm Graz from the Austria Bundesliga," a source revealed.

This European connection could tip the scale and inflate the price further.

A R15 million fee would rank among the highest for any player moving directly from the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. It's a bold statement from Highlanders, and a sign of just how highly they rate the 19-year-old winger.

Ndlovu was recently donning national colours at the COSAFA Cup in Bloemfontein, offering football scouts from across the continent a front-row seat to evaluate his explosive potential. Pirates are believed to have sent representatives to monitor him closely.