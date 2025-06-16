Zimbabwe: Caps United Beat Chicken Inn, Break Seven-Year Jinx

Kundai Benyu's header was enough to give CAPS United a 1-0 win over Chicken Inn FC Saturday afternoon to end a seven-year jinx.

Makepekepe's last won 2-1 against Chicken Inn FC in 2018.

Despite creating more chances in the game, Chicken Inn failed to convert four clear chances, which could have buried Makepekepe.

However, Benyu's 64th minute header separated the two sides and gave Makepekepe the much needed three points.

Other than ending a winless run against Chicken Inn, Saturday's win was the second for CAPS United coach Ian Bakala, who assumed office in May.

"I give credit to the boys, because l think the winning mentality is coming.

"We still have work to do, but the players now understand our working culture. So, we are going step-by-step, and l am happy," said Bakala.

CAPS United continue to climb out of the relegation zone as they are now on position 13 with 16 points.

For Chicken Inn, Saturday's defeat worsened the situation for team head coach Joey Antipas, whose job is on the line.

Commenting following the defeat, Antipas rued missed chances.

"All l can say is football is a crazy game, its cruel. It showed its cruelty today. If you look at the game, we dominated the game and created for clear chances but they (CAPS United ) created one."

Chicken Inn is now sitting on position 15 with 13 points, five ahead of bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

Saturday 14 June PSL Results

Bikita Minerals 1-1 Dynamos

Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Yadah 1-1 Herentals

Greenfuel 0-1 Tel One

FC Platinum 4-0 ZPC Kariba

CAPS United 1-0 Chicken Inn.