Zimbabwe: Highlanders Eyes Redemption Against Simba Bhora

15 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is hoping his side will bounce back to winning ways this Sunday when they host Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Bosso walk into Sunday's match coming from a three match winless run against ZPC Kariba (2-1), Herentals (1-0) and Dynamos (0-0).

However, Kaindu's hopes of redemption are coming from a one week FIFA international break, which he believes gave him time to restrategise.

"We have been on the break and l think we have been working on conditioning of the players and also the finishing part of it. This is the area that we are focusing mostly and we just hope that we get a positive result on Sunday.

"At the same time, we are hoping to get the goals that we have not been scoring," said Kaindu.

Highlanders are currently sitting on position nine on the log with 19 points, seven points behind Simba Bhora, who are on second position with 26 points.

Sunday's match will see Simba Bhora coach Joel Lupahla returning to Bulawayo to face his former club Highlanders.

Lupahla served as an assistant coach at Highlanders in 2023, which somehow works an as an advantage for him getting into this clash since he is familiar with most of Bosso's players.

However, Kaindu is not reading much into this as he believes in his squad.

"I think he's worked with Highlanders, he's worked with some of the players that are still there in the system.

"He knows the Highlanders culture, he's been here as a player, he's been here as a coach, of course he's got an advantage. But football is a bit dynamic.

"I think 90 minutes is the one that probably determines how the outcome of the game is going to be," said Kaindu.

Head-to-head comparison, Highlanders and Simba Bhora have played four games, with the latter winning only one.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.