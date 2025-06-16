Zimbabwe: Highlanders Eyes Redemption Against Simba Bhora

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is hoping his side will bounce back to winning ways this Sunday when they host Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Bosso walk into Sunday's match coming from a three match winless run against ZPC Kariba (2-1), Herentals (1-0) and Dynamos (0-0).

However, Kaindu's hopes of redemption are coming from a one week FIFA international break, which he believes gave him time to restrategise.

"We have been on the break and l think we have been working on conditioning of the players and also the finishing part of it. This is the area that we are focusing mostly and we just hope that we get a positive result on Sunday.

"At the same time, we are hoping to get the goals that we have not been scoring," said Kaindu.

Highlanders are currently sitting on position nine on the log with 19 points, seven points behind Simba Bhora, who are on second position with 26 points.

Sunday's match will see Simba Bhora coach Joel Lupahla returning to Bulawayo to face his former club Highlanders.

Lupahla served as an assistant coach at Highlanders in 2023, which somehow works an as an advantage for him getting into this clash since he is familiar with most of Bosso's players.

However, Kaindu is not reading much into this as he believes in his squad.

"I think he's worked with Highlanders, he's worked with some of the players that are still there in the system.

"He knows the Highlanders culture, he's been here as a player, he's been here as a coach, of course he's got an advantage. But football is a bit dynamic.

"I think 90 minutes is the one that probably determines how the outcome of the game is going to be," said Kaindu.

Head-to-head comparison, Highlanders and Simba Bhora have played four games, with the latter winning only one.