Nigeria: FG Floats N50bn Green Bond

16 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Ujah

Lagos — ...To fund renewable energy, afforestation, dams, among others

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has put on offer a N50 billion Green Bond on behalf of the federal government.

Director-General of the DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, told investors at a stakeholders' meeting in Lagos on Monday afternoon that the proceeds would be used to fund several climate-friendly projects such as renewable energy, afforestation and dams across the country.

The instrument has a five-year tenor and will be benchmarked against the FGN Savings Bond which is treated in the nation's capital market.

Details later...

