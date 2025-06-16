Sudan: Parish Priest of El Fasher Killed By Stray Bullet

Khartoum — Father Luka Jomo, parish priest in the besieged city of El Fasher, Sudan, was killed by a stray bullet. This was announced in a statement by the diocese of El Obeid on June 13. "Dear fathers, sisters, and all the faithful. It is with great sorrow that I write to inform you of Fr Luka Jomo's passing to the Father's House this morning (June 13) at 3am in El Fasher. The cause of death was a stray bullet that took his life and that of two other young people. Let us unite in prayer and ask God the Father that their souls may rest in peace".

El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, considered to be the last stronghold of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) in the region, controlled almost entirely by the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo who continuously bomb the city. Father Jomo was therefore a victim of these bombings, not the intended victim of a targeted assassination.

After the Angelus on Sunday 15 June, Pope Leo XIV addressed his thoughts "to the Republic of Sudan, torn apart by violence for over two years now. I was saddened to receive the news of the death of Father Luke Jumu, parish priest of El Fasher, who was a victim of a recent bombing. I offer the assurance of my prayers for him and all the victims, and I renew my appeal to warring parties to stop the violence, protect civilians and engage in dialogue for peace. I also urge the international community to intensify efforts to provide at least essential assistance to the people, who have been severely affected by this grave humanitarian crisis." The three-year Sudanese civil war that broke out in April 2023 has left tens of thousands dead, 14 million internally displaced persons and more than three and a half million refugees in neighboring countries.