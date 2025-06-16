South Africa: Thousands of Youth Take Up Police Jobs to Serve South Africa

Thousands of new recruits are now working in charge offices, forensic labs, protest units and 10111 call centres across South Africa.

Police plan to hire another 5 500 young trainees by June, with many more now in training to graduate by the end of 2025.

The South African Police Service has taken on over 30 000 young people as part of a drive to boost the fight against crime.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the SAPS remains a top career choice for young South Africans.

He made the remarks as the country marked Youth Day on Sunday, 16 June.

Masemola said President Cyril Ramaphosa's Project 10 000 led to the training and hiring of 30 393 new officers between the ages of 18 and 35 over the past three years.

Most of these new recruits are now working in charge offices, where they help victims report crimes and open cases.

A total of 4 000 are training to be detectives. Another 5 000 have joined the Public Order Police unit, which deals with protests and large crowds.

There are 575 working in 10111 emergency call centres across the country. These operators send police out to crime scenes.

A further 675 are DNA analysts and crime scene specialists. They are doing workplace training before being placed in forensic labs and local crime record centres.

Another 5 500 trainees are currently studying at SAPS academies. Some will graduate in August and the rest in December 2025.

In late June, the police will open applications for another 5 500 trainee positions.

Masemola said young people in the police are making a real difference. He urged all young South Africans to stay away from crime and help build a safer country.

"The youth play a big role in keeping the country safe," he said. "Some work in search and rescue, as pilots, lawyers and in elite units. They are the future of policing."