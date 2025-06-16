South Africa: Boyfriend Vanishes After Sibongile Hadebe's Burnt Body Is Found

Sibongile Hadebe, who went missing on 19 May, was found burnt beyond recognition in a bushy area in Eldorado Park.

Her boyfriend, believed to be involved, has disappeared and police have confirmed he is a key person of interest in the case.

The burnt body found in a bushy area in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, has been confirmed as 34-year-old Sibongile Hadebe.

Sibongile, who was known as Sibo, lived in Mamelodi East, Gauteng. She was last seen on 19 May. Her family reported her missing on 31 May, after her brother said the boyfriend was the last to mention her whereabouts.

The charred remains were found last week following a tip-off. Because the body was so badly burnt, forensic services were needed to confirm her identity.

Sources close to the case have now confirmed the remains are Sibongile's.

Police have launched a manhunt for her boyfriend. He has not been seen since before the body was discovered and is being treated as a person of interest. His name has not yet been made public.

Neighbours and friends say the couple had a troubled relationship. Friends told police Sibongile had shared fears about her safety, although no protection order was filed.

On Friday 14 June, the family and community members marched to the Mamelodi Police Station in Tshwane to hand over a memorandum demanding justice. The family are still waiting for the final DNA results.

Police have called on the public to help find the missing man. "We urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward," they said.

This case is the latest in a string of violent attacks on women in South Africa.

Just last month, journalist graduate Olorato Mongale was murdered after meeting a man from an online dating site. Her body was found dumped in Lombardy West, Johannesburg.

One suspect in that case was killed in a shootout with police. A second man is still on the run.

Sibongile's family are now planning a memorial in her honour. Community members are expected to attend to show their support.

Anyone with information should contact the South African Police Service or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.