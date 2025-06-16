Ethiopia: Stakeholders Step Up Digital Content Creation to Power DPI Benefits

- Ethiopia must accelerate efforts to expand digital content and modernize energy distribution systems to fully capitalize on its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and electricity generation capacity, key sector leaders urged.

This remark was made during the 20th edition of "About Ethiopia" panel discussion organized by the Ethiopian Press Agency yesterday.

Ethiotelecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru emphasized that while Ethiopia has made significant strides in building digital infrastructure, more effort is needed to develop relevant digital content to unlock the full economic potential of DPI. She noted that Ethiopia's digital economy currently accounts for 8% of the national GDP--surpassing the global average of 5.4%--thanks to aggressive infrastructure expansion.

Frehiwot stated that about 92 million people are now connected to telecom services, with 52 million accessing internet services. The country's telecom infrastructure now spans 99% of its geographical area, supported by over 10,000 mobile stations and a 2.5-terabyte data center. Over 700 cities are connected to 4G and 25 to 5G networks.

However, she warned that infrastructure without relevant content creation would limit productivity.

"Expanding infrastructure alone is not enough. Stakeholders must focus on creating local digital content that enhances productivity, services, and economic output," she stressed.

Citing Ethiotelecom's growing suite of digital service such as the mobile money platform Telebirr (which now serves over 53 million subscribers) and the recently launched Zemen Digital Market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Frehiwot called on stakeholders to seize these platforms as opportunities to create and distribute local content that drives economic growth.

In the energy sector, Water and Energy State Minister Eng. Sultan Wolle Ahmed (PhD) highlighted that while Ethiopia currently does not face a power shortage, it must shift its focus toward expanding and modernizing its power distribution systems to keep pace with future demand.

"Building new dams isnot the immediate need. The priority should be fixing outdated infrastructure and expanding the grid to reduce wastage and ensure efficient supply," Sultan said. He noted that 15% of power is currently lost due to poor infrastructure, despite Ethiopia supplying power to neighboring countries like Djibouti, Sudan, and Kenya.

Only 60% of Ethiopia's population currently has access to electricity, with rural areas most affected. The government aims to not only meet domestic demand but also leverage electricity exports to advance economic diplomacy. Sultan revealed that Ethiopia has been supplying electricity to Sudan for the past three years without collecting payment, as part of its regional diplomatic engagement.

Both leaders agreed that to realize the full economic benefits of Ethiopia's infrastructure investments whether in digital or energy sector or there must be a strong focus on utility, access, and integration, not just expansion.