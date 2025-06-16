Ethiopia: 'Belik' Campaign Officially Launched

15 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Heineken Ethiopia, in partnership with Addis Meter Taxi, has launched the "Belik--Drink Responsibly and Drive Sober" campaign to raise awareness among drivers about responsible alcohol consumption and prevent drunk driving.

The initiative debuted at Meskel Flower Square on June 12, 2025, featuring messages placed on 50 Addis Meter taxis, reminding drivers and passengers about the dangers of driving under the influence. The campaign does not include any promotional material for alcoholic beverages or company branding.

Fikadu Besha, Heineken Ethiopia's Sustainability, External, and Government Affairs Manager, stated that the company introduced the initiative as part of its commitment to promoting responsible drinking habits. The campaign will run for six months, ensuring the taxis circulate the message daily across Addis Ababa and surrounding cities, potentially reaching over 2 million people per day.

Additionally, Heineken Ethiopia is encouraging responsible alcohol consumption through its "No for Underage Drinking" training initiative, which targets university students under the age of 21.

The program, conducted in collaboration with non-governmental partners, has so far reached 11 universities nationwide.

The "Belik" launching event was attended by Bart de Klinken, Managing Director of Heineken Ethiopia, alongside Fikadu Besha, Addis Meter Taxi General Manager Fikadu Haile, Addis Ababa Traffic Management Authority Representative Isa Assefa, and traffic police personnel.

