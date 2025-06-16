Ethiopia: Modernized Tvets Fuel Addis Ababa's Dev't Drive

- The 15th Technical and Vocational Week was kicked off yesterday under the theme: "Bright Minds, Skilled Citizens", the Addis Ababa City Administration Labour and Skills Bureau announced.

The event aims to highlight the vital role that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) institutions play in driving the city's development.

The city's mayor Adanech Abebe inaugurated the exhibition, emphasizing the transformative impact of TVET institutions on Addis Ababa's growth. "The City Administration recognizes the critical importance of technical and vocational institutions in building a prosperous nation. Our focused attention on this sector is delivering remarkable results," she said.

The mayor praised TVET institutions for providing high-quality inputs that are visibly contributing to the city's ongoing development initiatives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Mayor Jantirar Abay who also heads the Industrial Development Bureau stressed the need for skilled manpower and technological advancement in Ethiopia's development journey. He noted that cultivating a generation of well-trained and disciplined citizens is essential, and that TVET colleges are central to achieving this goal.

Jantirar also outlined the city's efforts to modernize its TVET institutions. Currently, the colleges are capable of training 300,000 individuals through short-term programs and 40,000 regular trainees across six polytechnic colleges, eight additional colleges, and one production college.

He proudly announced that three polytechnic colleges have earned ISO 9001:2015 certification, while one has received ISO 21001:2018 certification significant milestones in ensuring international quality standards. Several other colleges are also progressing toward similar recognition due to their outstanding performance.

The TVET institutions are also directly contributing to key urban development projects, such as the Corridor Development Project, by producing essential items including dustbins, enterprise kiosks, furniture, and poultry cages for urban agriculture. Jantirar noted a major shift in public perception, stating that "the outdated negative view of TVET institutions has been eradicated. These institutions are now working tirelessly and making a real impact."

He reaffirmed the City Administration's commitment to supporting the sector with all necessary resources.

Running until June 19, the exhibition features 187 technological innovations from 15 technical and vocational colleges. The week-long event will also include panel discussions, research presentations, and competitions showcasing innovative technologies and student creativity.