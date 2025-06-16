Ethiopia: Art Powers Ethiopia's Future - Minister

- The Ministry of Culture and Sports has emphasized that art is a powerful tool for nation-building, helping to forge unity and shape the future of Ethiopia through a shared cultural narrative.

In her message at the 16th edition of the Addis Art Week Festival , Culture and Sports Minister Shewit Shanka stated that "Art plays a vital role in shaping Ethiopia's tomorrow. It fosters national unity by building a cohesive narrative and contributes meaningfully to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood."

She highlighted the important role of art and culture in nation-building, noting that festivals like Addis Art Week not only celebrate the performing arts but also create enabling environments that generate social, political, and economic benefits.

The Minister also pointed out that such festivals provide platforms for artists from across the country to showcase their talents, exchange experiences, and develop their skills through healthy competition.

She added that the Ethiopian government recognizes the arts sector as a key pillar in rebuilding the nation's image and promoting Ethiopia's rich artistic heritage.

According to her, more than 53,000 artists from various states and city administrations participated in discussions about ongoing development activities, results achieved, and current challenges. The discussions underscored the need for increased artist engagement and collaboration.

The Addis Ababa Culture, Arts and Tourism Bureau officially launched this year's festival, which is scheduled to run for three consecutive days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Deputy Mayor Moges Balcha, who also serves as Head of the Democracy System Coordination Office at the Addis Ababa City Administration, remarked that art has the potential to elevate a nation and is a powerful instrument for cultural promotion. He called on artists to take an active role in the development of both the city and the country, emphasizing their responsibility in beautifying Addis Ababa and contributing to national progress.

Moges also advocated for better coordination among various local festivals to collectively showcase Ethiopia's diverse cultures and traditions on a global stage.

The Addis Ababa Art, Culture and Tourism Bureau Head Hirut Kassaw (PhD) stated that "Art is a universal language that transcends borders, cultures, and time. It allows us to express emotions and ideas in ways that words alone cannot."

She underscored that throughout history, art has served as a medium for social commentary, change, and unity. It has inspired solidarity, love, perseverance, and has brought people and nations together under shared values.

Recognizing the sector's importance, Hirut announced that a significant budget has been allocated for the renovation of art institutions in Addis Ababa. These upgrades aim to preserve quality and uphold standards in the city's creative spaces. Additionally, new venues including community theaters and the art theater halls within the Adwa Museum ,are under construction to further support and expand access to artistic expression.