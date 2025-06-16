Kenya: Court Halts Isiolo Governor's Impeachment Debate

Nairobi — The High Court in Isiolo issued an order stopping impeachment of Governor Abdi Guyo pending hearing and determination of case before it.

Justice Heston Nyaga said he had perused the application, the affidavit in support thereof and the Petition and he was satisfied that the Petitioner has made out a case that warrants grant of the relief sought.

He certified the application as urgent and ordered it be served upon all the respondents by close of business on June 17, 2025.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this Application inter-partes, a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining, barring and or preventing the Respondents either by themselves or their agents from admitting, processing, debating or considering or in any manner whatsoever considering the Notice of Motion dated 10th June, 2025 for proposed removal from Office of the Governor of Isiolo County by impeachment founded on the Notice of Motion presented and intended to be debated on Tuesday, 17th June, 2025 or any other day the Respondent may set."

Guyo had sued the county assembly and the speaker.

He directed the third respondent to furnish the Petitioner/Applicant with a copy of the Notice of Motion for Impeachment, together with all supporting documents, within 48 hours of service of the order.

The respondents have seven days to file their responses with leave to the

Petitioner/Applicant granted leave to file and serve any supplementary affidavit within 3 days of service of the responses.

Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana tabled a notice of motion for the governor's impeachment.

The MCAs were moved from Isiolo to Nakuru and later to Machakos where they are hiding ahead of the impeachment plans.

There have been campaigns to stop the plans.

Following the tabling of the motion, Guyo has seven days to respond to the accusations.

The County Assembly, led by Speaker Mohamed Roba, was preparing for a public participation process.

The motion received unanimous support from all 18 MCAs.

According to the motion, the MCAs are seeking the governor's removal on the grounds of gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution and various laws, and abuse of office.

Godana cited violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, and the Public Officers Ethics Act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These Acts provide for respect for the rule of law, good governance, accountability and transparency as key principles of leadership," he said.

The governor has been accused of presiding over numerous stalled development projects and failing to meet county revenue targets. Regarding abuse of office, the governor is accused of appointing 36 advisors and 31 chief officers despite Isiolo County receiving the third-lowest revenue allocation in the country.

Governor Guyo has also been accused of issuing two-year contracts to chief officers, allegedly creating "an environment of fear and uncertainty".

The motion further alleges that the governor failed to renew the contracts of 20 chief officers, instead renewing five contracts through a questionable process.

"The governor has violated Article 73 of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act by failing to professionally perform his duties, often being absent from office and executing county functions from Nairobi," Godana said.