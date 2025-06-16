Africa: AUC Chairperson Convened & Presided Over a Session of the AU Peace Fund Executive Management Committee

16 June 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

This morning, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf convened & presided over a session of the AU Peace Fund Executive Management Committee. He received a comprehensive briefing from H.E. @dagmawit_moges, Director-General of the @AUPeaceFund, & H.E. @Bankole_Adeoye, Commissioner of @AUC_PAPS, on the strategic and progressive utilisation of the Fund.

The Chairperson underscored the Fund's pivotal role in advancing African-led peace & security initiatives & emphasised the imperative of timely & efficient disbursement of resources in support of stabilisation & conflict prevention efforts across the continent.

