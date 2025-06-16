Somalia: Somali, Qatari Defence Ministers Meet in Doha to Boost Military Cooperation

16 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Minister of Defence, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, held talks on Monday in Doha with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, during an official working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral defence ties.

The two ministers discussed expanding military cooperation, enhancing joint capacity-building programmes, and exploring strategic areas of mutual interest, according to a statement from Somalia's Ministry of Defence.

Minister Fiqi expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support to Somalia's national stabilisation and security efforts. He also thanked the Qatari government for its broader contributions to Somalia's development and humanitarian sectors, including infrastructure, education, and emergency relief assistance.

Senior defence officials from both nations attended the meeting, which reaffirmed the growing security and strategic partnership between Somalia and Qatar in advancing regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

