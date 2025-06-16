Ethiopia Warns of Security Threat From Egyptian Troops in Somalia

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's army chief warned on Saturday that the deployment of Egyptian troops to neighbouring Somalia poses a growing threat to Ethiopia's national security, amid heightened regional tensions.

Speaking before the Ethiopian parliament, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula said that the presence of foreign forces in Somalia, while officially framed as cooperation, could undermine Ethiopia's sovereignty and regional stability.

"Foreign military deployments in Somalia under the guise of partnerships must be scrutinized carefully," Berhanu told lawmakers, in remarks widely interpreted as directed at Egypt. His comments come months after Egypt and Somalia signed a controversial military agreement in August 2024, allowing up to 10,000 Egyptian troops to be stationed in Somalia.

Part of the Egyptian contingent is expected to operate under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), while the rest will be directly under Egyptian command. The deal also includes provisions for arms transfers to Somalia.

Ethiopia has voiced growing concern over what it sees as a strategic encirclement by Egypt, particularly as the two countries remain at odds over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River. While Ethiopia views the dam as a cornerstone of its development, Egypt fears it will threaten its vital water supply.

Berhanu said the changing security landscape compels Ethiopia to reassess its military and strategic posture in Somalia, where Ethiopian forces have long operated as part of efforts to stabilize the country and combat the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

The Egypt-Somalia pact comes in the wake of a separate agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland earlier this year, granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea through the breakaway region - a move that angered Somalia's federal government and sparked regional diplomatic tensions.

Despite Turkish-mediated talks aimed at easing tensions, Ethiopia has not formally backed away from the Somaliland deal.