Ethiopia: Nat'l Park Supports Ethiopia's Climate Resilience

CENTRAL ETHIOPIA- The Ministry of Tourism has emphasized the critical role of Gibe Sheleko National Park in environmental conservation and climate change mitigation, in alignment with Ethiopia's broader commitment to sustainable development and tourism growth.

During a recent media tour organized by the Ministry in Central Ethiopia State, journalists were introduced to the park's rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, and its contributions to Ethiopia's green economy aspirations.

The Park's Head MesfinTeka emphasized that the park plays a vital role in soil conservation, water resource management, and climate resilience. The park feeds more than 12 rivers that flow into the Gibe Basin, supporting hydropower projects such as Gibe I, II, and III.

He further stated that the park boasts over 50 hot springs and four natural fountains, enhancing its environmental value. Covering 360 km², the park is home to 250 bird species including four endemic ones as well as lions, hippos, leopards, greater kudus, and baboons. It also hosts medicinal indigenous plants, further underscoring its ecological and scientific significance.

The media team also visited the Kebena Special District Cultural Centre and the Gurage Cultural Center, where officials highlighted the region's historical, cultural, and natural attractions.

The Culture and Tourism Bureau Deputy Head NurKedir highlighted the state's diverse natural resources, describing it as unique for its historical, cultural, and environmental significance. He noted that the area is ideal for hiking and biking and offers opportunities to explore its lakes and scenic landscapes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nur also emphasized ongoing collaborative efforts between cultural and tourism authorities and heritage conservation institutions to preserve the state's valuable assets.

Gurage Zone Culture and Tourism Head MeseretAmerga stated that Central Ethiopia is home to Gibe Sheleko National Park, the only national park in the state, located near Addis Ababa. She noted that the state also hosts numerous ancient monasteries and mosques, further reinforcing its cultural importance.

Meseret also pointed out that Central Ethiopia is the birthplace of KakeWerdwot, a renowned female freedom fighter, underscoring the region's historical legacy.

Gibe Sheleko National Park stands as a testament to Ethiopia's dedication to environmental protection, climate action, and eco-tourism. With its diverse wildlife, abundant water resources, and rich cultural heritage, the park is poised to become a key destination for researchers, tourists, and conservationists, further advancing Ethiopia's sustainable development goals.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 15 JUNE 2025